Mural honors officers after Christmas morning bombing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mural has now been painted in downtown Nashville to honor the first responders who helped prevent any loss of life at the Christmas Day bombing.

It was done by the same team that painted the iconic “I Believe in Nashville” mural after the March tornadoes.

The brand posted a picture of the graphic online last week, and it went viral. Then, the Hard Rock Cafe offered them a spot on the side of its building where one of the windows was blown out.

Over a 72-hour period, the team painted the piece on plywood and placed it where the window once stood.

The mural can’t be permanently placed in the window, because the building is historic.

The goal is to eventually frame it and place it inside the Hard Rock building. “I Believe in Nashville” also sells t-shirts and hats with Nashville logos.

All proceeds from their stores and website, nashvilletnstore.com, will benefit bombing victims through January 10.

Melting Pot Knoxville gives back to help Nashville location

Another restaurant impacted in downtown Nashville, The Melting Pot.

As you may know, that’s a franchise that also has a location in Knoxville’s Old City.

Knoxville’s franchise will be giving back to help the Nashville location’s staff and family during this time.

10% of all sales locally will be donated.

You can also make a contribution directly, by going to the Facebook page for Nashville’s Melting Pot.