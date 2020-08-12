Mural in South Knoxville recognizes key suffragist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — South Knoxville’s Printshop Beer Company is now home to a new mural named “Victoria.”

Painted by Knoxville-native Paris Woodhull, this mural celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage.

August 18 marks the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.

The mural pays homage to Woodhull’s great-great-great grandmother, Victoria Claflin Woodhull, a key suffragist, who fought alongside the likes of Susan B. Anthony and got into politics before it was even legal.

This is part of the statewide “Walls for Women” initiative; 10 murals painted by female artists in different cities across the state.

Maryville is also on that list of cities with a mural painted on the side of Bike & Tri.

