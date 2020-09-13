Murals being painted at Cal Johnson Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteers coming together this weekend in order to give a facelift to a local community center named after Knoxville’s first Black millionaire, Cal Johnson.

People started out bright and early Saturday morning to help paint the center.

2K Foundations and former Lady Vol Candace Parker are sponsoring the new mural.

Cal Johnson was a business leader in Knoxville around the turn of the 20th century.

He was well known for his philanthropic contributions to the city.

While we wait for the big mural reveal, we are told several leaders from the Knoxville community participated in its design.

