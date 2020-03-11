Knoxville murder suspect Robert England appears in court Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man accused in the murder of his girlfriend in court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Robert England was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, Kelsey Polk, who was found inside a home on Missoula Way on Jan. 26.

RELATED: Man charged with murder after woman’s body found at West Knox Co. residence

England was originally identified by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as Roger England, which the warrants list as an alias.

Investigators said England and Polk recently moved to Knoxville from the Middlesboro area.

He faces first-degree murder charges and is being held on $1 million bond.

His case has been bound over to the grand jury.

LATEST STORIES