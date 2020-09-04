Muse Knoxville’s new campaign to give more kids opportunity to learn about STEM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Muse Knoxville is hoping to help close a gap in the children they serve and give kids of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to learn about STEM.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

MUSE Knoxville says giving kids an early opportunity to get excited about the sciences gives them better opportunities for their future.

That’s why they’re raising money to distribute ‘a-muse-ment’ kits with hands-on learning experiences packed inside.

Their aim is to raise $12,500 by Saturday and every dollar donated will be doubled by an anonymous donor.

