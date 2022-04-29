PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following a two-year absence, Pigeon Forge’s Music in the Mountains Spring Parade makes its return on Friday, April 29.

Cal Ripken, Jr. will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. Ripken, a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, is chairman and cofounder of Ripken Baseball and president of the Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge.

“It’s great news that the Pigeon Forge Music in the Mountains Spring Parade is returning this year, and it’s even better news that Cal Ripken, Jr. joins us once again as our grand marshal,” said Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster.

The Music in the Mountains Spring Parade begins at traffic light 6 on the Pigeon Forge Parkway and travels north to traffic light 3. The parade will start at 6 p.m. and feature entries from Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Georgia.



In keeping with the Music in the Mountains parade theme, free bluegrass entertainment will be featured on Saturday, April 30. The Ole Smoky Moonshine stage at The Island in Pigeon Forge will feature Firewater Junction at noon and Monroeville at 5 p.m. The Gazebo in Old Mill Square will feature Boogertown Gap from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Admission to both concerts is free.