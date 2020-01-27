Nasa’s Artemis Moon Landing Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – NASA is hoping to send astronauts to the moon for the first time in half a century and that will include the first woman.

It’s part of the Artemis Moon Landing Program which includes eight scheduled launches and a mini-station in lunar orbit by 2024.

By going to the moon, the program eventually helping get humans to Mars.

One of NASA’s leaders visiting Nashville today, speaking at the Air Cargo Conference.

He says this mission will have an impact on the next generation.

“Artemis is really important because we are now pushing and inspiring that next generation the first woman down to the surface of the moon is huge I have a daughter I have 3 children the youngest is a daughter so to see her get excited when she sees some of these astronauts at the space station and what they can do and realize her own potential in science technology engineering math that’s really awesome and special for us.” Mark Wiese, Manager, NASA’s Gateway Program

In the coming months, NASA will decide on who will build the Lander and which astronauts will get the assignment.