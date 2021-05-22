Nashville-based Japanese consul-general visits with Knox County leaders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — City and county leaders met with Japanese Consul-General Kayoko Fukushima on Friday. Fukushima, who works at the consulate in Nashville, was recently assigned to the post that covers Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs met with Fukushima to discuss safety, culture and education.

Fukushim enjoyed the Asian Culture Center of Tennessee’s Asian fashion exhibit in the City-County Building. The exhibition is free and ends May 27.

The consul also had lunch from Ramen Bones food truck at the Central Filling Station in North Knoxville. 

