KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities in East Tennessee on Tuesday were able to locate and apprehend a suspect wanted for a homicide in Nashville.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers learned that a homicide suspect was traveling on I-40 E in the area around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
A short time later, investigators located the suspect’s vehicle at a travel center on Deep Springs Rd. The vehicle left traveling north on Deep Springs Rd before turning onto Alberta Jones Road where the driver was apprehended without incident.
A 28-year-old man was taken into custody for a homicide that occurred this past weekend in Nashville, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
The identity of the suspect was not released. More information will be released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.