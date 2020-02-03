Nashville officer honored three years after being killed in the line of duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A plaque was unveiled this weekend in memory of a fallen Metro Nashville Police Officer.

Eric Mumaw killed in the line of duty three years ago Sunday.

He drowned in the Cumberland River while trying to save a suicidal woman.

Sunday, his mother was joined by some of Mumaw’s former colleagues at Peeler Park.

They unveiled a plaque that tells the story of his sacrifice.

“Moments like this are important for all of us to rededicate and remember what we serve for and what Eric gave that ultimate sacrifice serving for.” Sgt. Robert Weaver

Officer Mumaw served with the Nashville Metro Police Department for 18 years. Family and friends making sure his sacrifice is never forgotten.