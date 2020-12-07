National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack. The National Park Service and Navy also are closing the ceremony to the public and livestreaming it instead. (AP Photo, File)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Seventy-nine years ago on Dec. 7 Japan carried out a surprise attack on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor. The attack prompted the US to join WWII, as thousands were killed and even more were injured.

That’s why veterans with the American Legion Post 2 in East Tennessee says the date which will live in infamy must be remembered even during a global pandemic.

A special commemoration was held Monday at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike.

“It is important we do this no matter how many people show up. Lest we forget, 79 years ago, we lost over 2,000 soldiers and sailors by surprise attack and we need to remember that sacrifice and honor that sacrifice and we do that every year through American Legion Post 2.” Larry Sharp – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Coordinator

This annual event generally brings in hundreds of veterans, honoring those who were killed 79 years ago now. In 2020, because of social distancing, there was limited space.

We’re told the ceremony was recorded to be shared with high schools across East Tennessee.