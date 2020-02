EAST TENNESSEE (WATE) – National Weather Service of Morristown reporting numerous trees have been blown down by the line of incoming storms moving into East Tennessee.

Numerous trees have been blown down by the line of storms moving into East TN. If a warning is issued for your location, get to a safe place. After the storms pass, report any damaging winds here – https://t.co/hkXlCAnAf7 — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) February 13, 2020

