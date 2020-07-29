All lanes & businesses back open on Chapman Hwy. at Macon, gas has been shut off to stop the leak

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE: Seymour Volunteer Fire Department says all businesses are back open on Chapman Highway at the Macon interchange; SCUD has shut the gas off and stopped the leak.

EARLIER: Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas mainline break, that has forced several businesses to evacuate in the affected area.

This happening on West Macon Lane and Chapman Highway.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter