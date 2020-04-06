Breaking News
Nearly $1 billion waiting to be claimed by Tennesseans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly a billion dollars is sitting around, waiting to be claimed by Tennesseans.

There’s over $976 million in Tennessee’s unclaimed property fund, according to the state Department of the Treasury, and now is the perfect time to see if you have money waiting on you.

The Tennessee Treasury collects millions of dollars in unclaimed property each year and 1 in 10 Americans has money waiting to be claimed.

You can search your name here.  

