KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville community came together to raise nearly $200,000 in just 24 hours.

December 1 was Giving Tuesday, a day to give back to charities and nonprofits nationwide.

The city made it easy to give back, with one website to reach dozens of charities across East Tennessee.

The total, $194,000 raised for 97 different organizations, 1,200 people helped reach that amount.

Something to note, this year’s total reached $30,000 over last year’s The Big Give event.