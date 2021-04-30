Nearly 400 students attend All-County Prom in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)– On Friday night, hundreds of Sevier County students enjoyed an All-County Prom thanks to a local business owner.

Sevier County School System chose not to host any proms due to safety concerns amid the pandemic; so, Ashley Flasher, owner of Beauty and the Beast Bridal Boutique in Sevier County put together her own prom.

The All-County Prom was for homeschoolers and students of any of the five Sevier County Schools.

“It has been a wild ride,” said Flasher. “We were wary about people even coming to something that is brand new. It’s the first time that we’ve done it but we have exceeded our expectation and ticket sales I never even has come together so beautifully and everyone’s having such a good time.”

“I expect a slow dance for once,” laughed Trinity Whaley.

“It’s going to be a really good time,” said Austin Adkins.

It’s a dream come true for the four hundred students that attended.

“We’re gonna have so much fun just like a crazy time,” explained Jaylynn Lingafelter.

“We went to middle school or elementary with each other since third grade and since eighth grade, I’ve always wanted to ask her but she’s always had a date.” said Mikey Cockrell. “So it’s my time now.”

Someone told me tonight I could pass as a high schooler. I’m taking that as a compliment! Haha I can’t believe my prom was 6 years ago. 🙈 But hey, these actual high schoolers are having a blast at the All County Prom in Sevier County. More tonight on @6News. pic.twitter.com/VDAaPiCsm8 — Kristen Gallant WATE (@KristenOGallant) May 1, 2021

His date and girlfriend Alexis Cureton laughed, “Yeah, we’ve been waiting a long long time. It’s a dream come true.”

After picking out the perfects dress, shoes accessories and for Austin Adkins, the perfect tux, they were ready.

“I seen it and I was like ‘that’s the one I want’,” He explained. She [pointing to his date Gabriella Fox] was like ‘I have a blue dress.’ She told me beforehand and I was like okay I’ll find a blue tux. Was looking through the book at the Beauty and the Beast and I’m like that’s the one.”

This group was ready for a night they hope to remember for a lifetime.

“We’re going to be throwing it down on the dance floor tonight,” said Collin Roberts. “That’s one thing that we’re gonna be doing. We’re gonna be louder than anyone else there, I can tell you that much.”

Flasher said she’s glad students were able to dance the night away at a prom of their own, “It’s really been a great event.”

Flasher and other event organizers said they’ve been planning the All-County Prom since February of last year.