Neighbors worry about property after mummified remains found

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days after Knoxville Police found mummified human remains, the crime scene looked the same, although it wasn’t blocked off as if the investigation was still open.

Brian Griffin planned on meeting his neighbors at 2306 Greenfield Lane the same day they were arrested, and later charged, for abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

He had bought the house next door just 10 days before the body was found.

While touring his potential property Griffin offered to help his neighbors clean their yard of debris.

After the body was found though, Griffin wasn’t going near the property, but wanted someone to clean it up.

“It looks literally exactly like it did the day those people were arrested. The only difference is the police and the people are gone,” Griffin said.

Food he had brought over on Sunday while police were investigating Sunday was still sitting out in the front yard, along with several gloves investigators wore.

The backyard was cluttered with more trash than before, and the shed where the body was found was still open.

“You can still smell the body, when the wind is just right,” Griffin said.

Griffin also noticed something a little more disturbing than the clutter: The front door of the suspects’ home was wide open.

“It seems hazardous to me, as a lay person, to have rats, vermin, body fluids and the police saying no one can enter the house and then they leave it empty and unattended,” Griffin said.

He called 311 Wednesday afternoon to report the messy yard and open front door.

Around 6 p.m., an officer and detectives arrived at the home, asking neighbors if they saw anyone go in or out of the house since police left a few days prior.

Griffin said he also told KPD that he noticed his back shed was open and some containers were inside that he didn’t place there, and weren’t there when he first bought the place.

Police closed the front door before leaving the home, but other areas of the former crime scene were left easily accessible.

6 On Your Side reached out to KPD to find out why the home was left open and the backyard easily accessible, as well as who was going to clean everything up.

We are waiting to hear back.