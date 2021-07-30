New Austin-East principal beginning school year with change to security, safety measures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East students will begin the 2021-22 school year without many of the security measures that were put in place following the shooting of 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. in April.

Tammi Campbell, Austin-East Magnet High School Principal

New AE Principal Tammi Campbell sent a letter Friday night to parents saying while students won’t be required to use clear backpacks and go through daily searches since other safety features at the school will be in place. Those features include more cameras, a door alarm system for unauthorized entry and exit, and increased law enforcement outside the campus before and after school.

“As we continue to heal, we appreciate the love and support from community, and are hopeful and excited for a new school year,” Campbell said in the letter. “As we prepare for a new school year, it has been important as the new principal to take time to listen and gather insightful feedback from my AE students, staff, and families.”

Orientation for sixth and ninth-grade students in Knox County is Aug. 5. All students will go for a half-day on Aug. 9. The first full day of classes is Aug. 10.