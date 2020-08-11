New businesses coming to Pigeon Forge shopping center

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three new businesses are coming to the Shops of Pigeon Forge.

A spokesperson says the shopping center is getting ready to add an ax throwing business that comes complete with a pub and also serves pizza.

A gaming cafe and a life changers outreach center fitness center are coming to The Shops of Pigeon Forge too.

That same spokesperson tells us these businesses do not have names yet, but the company hopes to open them by the end of this summer.

We’ll keep you updated on their progress.

