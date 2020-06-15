New CEO for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new leader has been announced for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Matthew Schaefer has been named president and CEO of the hospital.
Shaefer, who is currently the CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans succeeds retiring president and CEO Keith Goodwin.
Shaefer will asssume the leadership role in August on the heels of retiring CEO Keith Goodwin.
