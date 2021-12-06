KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following a special meeting on Monday afternoon, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center has a new chancellor, Peter F. Buckley. On Feb. 1, 2022, he will replace Steve Schwab, who announced his retirement in June and will be returning to faculty.

UT System President Randy Boyd’s recommended that Buckley take over the position and trustees approved the decision at Monday’s meeting.

“On behalf on the Board, I’d like to thank President Boyd and the search committee, which was led by Trustee Bill Rhodes,” UT Board Chair John Compton said. “Collectively they have made an excellent decision and we look forward to Chancellor Buckley’s future successes.”

“I have been extremely impressed at the level of insight and energy Peter has demonstrated throughout the search process,” Boyd said. “I could not be more excited about the future of UTHSC under his leadership and with all of our support.”

Since 2017, Buckley has been the dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. He also served as School of Medicine dean at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta for seven years. In addition, Buckley chairs the Administrative Board of the Council of Deans of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) and is also on the AAMC’s Board of Directors.

“It will be a pleasure and a privilege to serve as a tireless ambassador for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and for all the great work of its faculty, trainees and staff,” Buckley said.