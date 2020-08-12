New details about THP trooper involved in I-81 crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE has learned more about a situation involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper involved in a crash in Jefferson County on Aug. 5.

According to documents WATE obtained, Trooper Ashlee Hill was identified as the trooper involved in the crash with a semi-truck on I-81 last week, and this isn’t the first time.

A semi-truck slammed into Hill’s cruiser when she pulled out in front of the truck.

After digging into her records, we learned Hill had been suspended from THP in 2016 after a crash and had been in two other incidents before that.

Hill was sent to the hospital in last week’s crash, no word on her condition tonight.

LATEST STORIES:

Latest Posts