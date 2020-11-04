New details for future of old Knoxville Center Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, new information was shared about the future of the old Knoxville Center Mall site.

At the end of September, plans for redevelopment were released.

While they’re not final by any means, they do show what a new e-commerce distribution and fulfillment center could look like.

We still don’t know who would be using the property, but we are learning what people looking for work could soon find in store.

On Tuesday night, the Knoxville City Council approved two amendments and a rezoning plan to move forward with the plan to develop.

A capital investment of $30-$40M, and the overall impact would be 730 jobs, with the average pay around $15 an hour.

We will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

