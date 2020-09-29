New detention facility now open in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A new detention facility in Loudon County is now open.

Sheriff Tim Guider gave the official green light to transition inmates from the existing jail to the recently completed new facility.

The new facility can house about 250 inmates. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says that this facility house the inmates in a more modern and efficient manner, along with a safer layout.

And now that inmates have been moved to the new facility, renovations on the former jail will now start.

