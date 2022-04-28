KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is introducing the new police chief Thursday morning, according to a release shared by the city’s communications director.

Photo courtesy of New Orleans Police Department.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, interview advisory committee members plus other city leaders will introduce the new chief of the Knoxville Police Department in a news conference at the City-County Building at 11 a.m. according to Knoxville’s Director of Communications Kristin Farley.

The new police chief, who was not named in the release from the city, is expected to be present for the introduction. The new police chief, as well as the city’s interview advisory committee members will take questions.

Sources have reported that New Orleans Police Department Deputy Superintendent Paul Noel is expected to step into the role.

A 25-year law enforcement veteran, he was the recipient of the 2021 Gary Hayes Award from the Police Executive Research Forum, which honors an officer in a leadership role who shows “imagination, creativity, resourcefulness, and initiative in the design or implementation of new approaches to policing.”

In January 2022, Noel was among finalists for Chattanooga’s police chief. He was not chosen for the role, instead another finalist, Celeste Murphy would be picked and became the city’s first female chief of police.

The city had been searching for her replacement since last fall when Police Chief Eve Thomas , the first woman to lead KPD, announced her retirement.