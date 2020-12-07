New nonprofit to help people in Knoxville with health goals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a new local nonprofit in Knoxville, helping people reach their health and fitness goals.

Shamir Peshewa owns Marvel my Fitness and is also behind the “The Fate Project.”

The goal of the project is to raise enough money to help at least 50 people afford a reduced or fully sponsored gym membership, life coaching, nutritional education, martial arts and even business training.

The nonprofit also says they believe health, education and skill training shouldn’t have high economic barriers.

Peshewa says donating is a way to help those in need change their circumstances for the better.

