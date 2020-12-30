New report shows nearly every Tennessee county progressing into second phase of vaccination plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly every county has moved into the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a report released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The phased approach starts with those considered most at-risk. There are now seven phases: 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a, 2b, and 3.

Most county’s in the report have reached the second phase of administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccines.

County-by-county vaccination phase list, Dec. 30