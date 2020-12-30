New report shows nearly every Tennessee county progressing into second phase of vaccination plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly every county has moved into the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a report released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The phased approach starts with those considered most at-risk. There are now seven phases: 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a, 2b, and 3.
Most county’s in the report have reached the second phase of administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccines.
County-by-county vaccination phase list, Dec. 30
- ANDERSON 1a1, 1a2
- BEDFORD 1a1, 1a2
- BENTON 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- BLEDSOE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- BLOUNT 1a1, 1a2
- BRADLEY 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- CAMPBELL 1a1, 1a2
- CANNON 1a1, 1a2
- CARROLL 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- CARTER 1a1, 1a2
- CHEATHAM 1a1, 1a2
- CHESTER 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- CLAIBORNE 1a1, 1a2
- CLAY 1a1, 1a2
- COCKE 1a1, 1a2
- COFFEE 1a1, 1a2
- CROCKETT 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- CUMBERLAND 1a1, 1a2
- DAVIDSON 1a1
- DECATUR 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- DEKALB 1a1, 1a2
- DICKSON 1a1, 1a2
- DYER 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- FAYETTE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- FENTRESS 1a1, 1a2
- FRANKLIN 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- GIBSON 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- GILES 1a1, 1a2
- GRAINGER 1a1, 1a2
- GREENE 1a1, 1a2
- GRUNDY 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- HAMBLEN 1a1, 1a2
- HAMILTON 1a1, 1a2
- HANCOCK 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- HARDEMAN 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- HARDIN 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- HAWKINS 1a1, 1a2
- HAYWOOD 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- HENDERSON 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- HENRY 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- HICKMAN 1a1
- HOUSTON 1a1, 1a2
- HUMPHREYS 1a1, 1a2
- JACKSON 1a1, 1a2
- JEFFERSON 1a1, 1a2
- JOHNSON 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- KNOX 1a1, 1a2
- LAKE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- LAUDERDALE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- LAWRENCE 1a1, 1a2
- LEWIS 1a1, 1a2
- LINCOLN 1a1, 1a2
- LOUDON 1a1, 1a2
- MACON 1a1, 1a2
- MADISON 1a1
- MARION 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- MARSHALL 1a1, 1a2
- MAURY 1a1
- MCMINN 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- MCNAIRY 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- MEIGS 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- MONROE 1a1, 1a2
- MONTGOMERY 1a1, 1a2
- MOORE 1a1, 1a2
- MORGAN 1a1, 1a2
- OBION 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- OVERTON 1a1, 1a2
- PERRY 1a1, 1a2
- PICKETT 1a1, 1a2
- POLK 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- PUTNAM 1a1, 1a2
- RHEA 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- ROANE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- ROBERTSON 1a1, 1a2
- RUTHERFORD 1a1, 1a2
- SCOTT 1a1, 1a2
- SEQUATCHIE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- SEVIER 1a1, 1a2
- SHELBY 1a1
- SMITH 1a1, 1a2
- STEWART 1a1, 1a2
- SULLIVAN 1a1
- SUMNER 1a1, 1a2
- TIPTON 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- TROUSDALE 1a1, 1a2
- UNICOI 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- UNION 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- VAN BUREN 1a1, 1a2
- WARREN 1a1, 1a2
- WASHINGTON 1a1, 1a2
- WAYNE 1a1, 1a2
- WEAKLEY 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
- WHITE 1a1, 1a2
- WILLIAMSON 1a1, 1a2
- WILSON 1a1, 1a2
