New report shows nearly every Tennessee county progressing into second phase of vaccination plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly every county has moved into the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a report released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.

The phased approach starts with those considered most at-risk. There are now seven phases: 1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a, 2b, and 3.

Most county’s in the report have reached the second phase of administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccines.

County-by-county vaccination phase list, Dec. 30

  • ANDERSON 1a1, 1a2
  • BEDFORD 1a1, 1a2
  • BENTON 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • BLEDSOE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • BLOUNT 1a1, 1a2
  • BRADLEY 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • CAMPBELL 1a1, 1a2
  • CANNON 1a1, 1a2
  • CARROLL 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • CARTER 1a1, 1a2
  • CHEATHAM 1a1, 1a2
  • CHESTER 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • CLAIBORNE 1a1, 1a2
  • CLAY 1a1, 1a2
  • COCKE 1a1, 1a2
  • COFFEE 1a1, 1a2
  • CROCKETT 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • CUMBERLAND 1a1, 1a2
  • DAVIDSON 1a1
  • DECATUR 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • DEKALB 1a1, 1a2
  • DICKSON 1a1, 1a2
  • DYER 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • FAYETTE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • FENTRESS 1a1, 1a2
  • FRANKLIN 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • GIBSON 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • GILES 1a1, 1a2
  • GRAINGER 1a1, 1a2
  • GREENE 1a1, 1a2
  • GRUNDY 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • HAMBLEN 1a1, 1a2
  • HAMILTON 1a1, 1a2
  • HANCOCK 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • HARDEMAN 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • HARDIN 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • HAWKINS 1a1, 1a2
  • HAYWOOD 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • HENDERSON 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • HENRY 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • HICKMAN 1a1
  • HOUSTON 1a1, 1a2
  • HUMPHREYS 1a1, 1a2
  • JACKSON 1a1, 1a2
  • JEFFERSON 1a1, 1a2
  • JOHNSON 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • KNOX 1a1, 1a2
  • LAKE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • LAUDERDALE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • LAWRENCE 1a1, 1a2
  • LEWIS 1a1, 1a2
  • LINCOLN 1a1, 1a2
  • LOUDON 1a1, 1a2
  • MACON 1a1, 1a2
  • MADISON 1a1
  • MARION 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • MARSHALL 1a1, 1a2
  • MAURY 1a1
  • MCMINN 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • MCNAIRY 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • MEIGS 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • MONROE 1a1, 1a2
  • MONTGOMERY 1a1, 1a2
  • MOORE 1a1, 1a2
  • MORGAN 1a1, 1a2
  • OBION 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • OVERTON 1a1, 1a2
  • PERRY 1a1, 1a2
  • PICKETT 1a1, 1a2
  • POLK 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • PUTNAM 1a1, 1a2
  • RHEA 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • ROANE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • ROBERTSON 1a1, 1a2
  • RUTHERFORD 1a1, 1a2
  • SCOTT 1a1, 1a2
  • SEQUATCHIE 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • SEVIER 1a1, 1a2
  • SHELBY 1a1
  • SMITH 1a1, 1a2
  • STEWART 1a1, 1a2
  • SULLIVAN 1a1
  • SUMNER 1a1, 1a2
  • TIPTON 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • TROUSDALE 1a1, 1a2
  • UNICOI 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • UNION 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • VAN BUREN 1a1, 1a2
  • WARREN 1a1, 1a2
  • WASHINGTON 1a1, 1a2
  • WAYNE 1a1, 1a2
  • WEAKLEY 1a1, 1a2, 75 yrs and older
  • WHITE 1a1, 1a2
  • WILLIAMSON 1a1, 1a2
  • WILSON 1a1, 1a2

