New safety procedures for Tennessee Driver Services Centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New safety procedures are in place across Tennessee at Driver Services Centers, and the Tennessee Department of Safety sent out some reminders before you go.

What to expect:

  • Centers have limited capacity, and people are required to stay six feet away from each other and wear a face mask.
  • You’ll also be checked for a fever with a no-touch thermometer and asked to answer COVID-19 health screening questions.
  • You’re asked to make an appointment by going to their website.
  • For new residents or new drivers, you fill out that application online before going to a center.
  • You can also use e-services for renewing or ordering duplicate licenses, instead of going in person.

