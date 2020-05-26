New safety procedures for Tennessee Driver Services Centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New safety procedures are in place across Tennessee at Driver Services Centers, and the Tennessee Department of Safety sent out some reminders before you go.
What to expect:
- Centers have limited capacity, and people are required to stay six feet away from each other and wear a face mask.
- You’ll also be checked for a fever with a no-touch thermometer and asked to answer COVID-19 health screening questions.
- You’re asked to make an appointment by going to their website.
- For new residents or new drivers, you fill out that application online before going to a center.
- You can also use e-services for renewing or ordering duplicate licenses, instead of going in person.
