New students on University of Tennessee’s campus for orientation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New faces were on Rocky Top on Monday as another group of freshmen were on campus for orientation.

Incoming first-year students attended in-person orientation sessions amid big changes on campus to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Students started with virtual advising and registering for courses, then a required online pre-orientation.

Now, students are getting to experience campus and fellow students in person.

According to the university’s orientation website, Welcome Week started on Saturday and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 23.

Students began moving back onto campus Aug. 9.

