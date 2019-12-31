New Year’s Eve celebrations in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The streets of Gatlinburg will be lit with celebration specials from businesses, live music, activities all leading up to the 33rd annual firework show and ball drop at the base of the town’s 400-foot “Space Needle.”

Other events in Gatlinburg on New Year’s Eve include a countdown pre-party at Ole Red’s Gatlinburg from 2 – 9 p.m., Gatlinburg SkyLift Park’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Viewing Party (see the ball drop from up above!) and other arts and crafts shows, bands and more.

MORE | Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show

The Gatlinburg Police Department said Tuesday the following roads will be closed for the New Year’s Eve ball drop event:

Historic Nature Trail (Airport Road) will close from the Parkway to Cloverleaf at 10 p.m.

The Parkway (Highway 441) from M&O Street to Reagan Drive will close at 10:30 p.m. to ALL TRAFFIC.

Drivers will be able to turn up Reagan Drive or down M&O Street from the Parkway.

Traffic will remain open on all other roadways throughout the duration of the ball drop. All roadways will reopen once pedestrian traffic has been cleared following the celebration.

Anakeesta New Year’s Eve Celebration

Anakeesta in Gatlinburg is offering for families to enjoy the fireworks and more at its theme park — and from an amazing viewpoint.

Guests can enjoy nighttime Rail Runner mountain coaster rides, champagne toasts, delicious appetizers, specialty cocktails and an Enchanted Winter of Lights display. Guests can purchase all day access general admission tickets throughout the day; the park will remain open until 1 a.m. with the last ticket sold at midnight.

Also, from 8 p.m. to midnight, Cliff Top Grill & Bar will transform to party central, offering delicious holiday appetizers and uniquely crafted holiday cocktails.

Fun for the Entire Family! Free rides will be available on the Rail Runner Mountain Coaster, the only single rail mountain coaster in the U.S. from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Families will also enjoy strolling through the Enchanted Winter of Lights display, discovering a magical world of firefly lights on the Treetop Skywalk and sipping hot cocoa while enjoying the firepit in Firefly Village during Anakeesta’s extended nighttime hours.

Included in general admission for New Year’s Eve Night Time Celebration:

FREE New Year’s Eve celebration at Cliff Top Grill & Bar (no reservations required)

FREE unlimited Rail Runner Mountain Coaster rides from 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM (weather permitting)

Enchanted Winter of Light display throughout the park

Extended park hours

Always Included in general admission at Anakeesta: