KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — US Hwy 441 Newfound Gap Road between Gatlinburg, TN and Cherokee, NC through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is temporarily closed due to a rock slide.

The National Park Service announced the closure at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night on Twitter.

