Next step toward building new animal shelter in Monroe County tabled

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After months of discussion in Monroe County, leaders have now tabled a resolution that would have given the green light to move forward with negotiations to build a new animal shelter.

Monroe County Friends of Animals says they expected a different result at Tuesday night’s county commission meeting.

“Monroe County Friends of Animals made a very generous offer to not only raise the funds to build a new permanent shelter for the county but to also manage it and pay the majority of the cost to operate it. We felt obligated to make this generous offer because of the commission’s threat to close the shelter last spring. After tonight, it appears to us that this may still be their plan. We’re extremely disappointed.” Jim Barrett – President of Monroe County Friends of Animals

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the Monroe County Commission Chair for a response. We have not heard back at this time.