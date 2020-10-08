NFL evaluating options for Titans-Bills game after 2 more players test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two additional Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL reported Thursday morning.

One of the new cases was an inconclusive positive from Wednesday that has now been confirmed, a league spokesperson told News 2.

The Titans facility will remain closed until further notice. It has been shut down since Sept. 29, when all in-person activities were suspended after three players and five staffers received positive test results.

Over a little more than a week, 21 people within the Titans organization have tested positive, including 12 players and nine staffers.

#Titans COVID-19/Reserve list by position. Two more names will come out today bringing the total to 14 currently on the list. pic.twitter.com/paSBYIt6KR — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) October 8, 2020

The NFL made the decision last week to postpone the Titans home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until later in the season. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 4 at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium at noon Sunday, Oct. 11; however, with the latest positive cases, the NFL is currently evaluating the situation.