Night To Shine sparkles with smiling faces

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People in our community with special needs had a “Night To Shine” on Friday.

Night To Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, with the goal to give an unforgettable prom night experience to people with special needs.

A red carpet, dancing and memorable experiences made the night all the more unforgettable for attendees.

“I think it shows them how much they’re loved and how much that this night is really just for them,” said Pastor Todd Stinett of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church.

Friday’s “Night To Shine” event was held at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church and was one of more than 700 churches around the world to participate.

