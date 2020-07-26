No injuries after West Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No injuries were reported after a house fire broke out in West Knox County overnight, according to Rural Metro Fire.
Rural Metro says they were called to a home along Robinson Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front of the house.
While the house did suffer heavy smoke and heat damage, Rural Metro reported that everyone was able to make it out safe.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the American Red Cross is taking care of the family.
