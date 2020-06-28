No injuries reported after shots fired, chase in Hamblen County

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – No injuries have been reported after a chase involving Hamblen County deputies.

Dispatch confirmed the incident started just before 12 a.m. when deputies were called out to East Andrew Johnson Highway and Depot Street for reports of shots fired in the area.

When deputies arrived, two suspects then fled the scene in a care, and deputies followed.

During the chases, deputies spotted the passenger throw a bag out of the window, and deputies were able to retrieve it. The bag contained magazine clips.

The chase then shortly after ended near Needmore Road, and the passenger fled as the car stopped.

No one was injured, and the driver is in custody.

Deputies are still on the lookout for the passenger, we’ll update you as the investigation continues.

