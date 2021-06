KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are on the scene of an accident between a car and a school bus in the Heiskell community of northern Knox County.

Six Knox County Schools students and the driver of bus 142 were traveling on Gamble Road bus. No one was injured according to Rural Metro.

