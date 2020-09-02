No students injured in Anderson County school bus accident

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon that included one other vehicle.

A spokesperson for Anderson County Schools confirmed the incident with WATE 6 On Your Side. They said the accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Buffalo Road when the vehicle hit the bus on the side.

No students were injured; however, the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Anderson County Schools release students early on Wednesdays for staff development.