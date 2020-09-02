No students injured in Anderson County school bus accident

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon that included one other vehicle.

A spokesperson for Anderson County Schools confirmed the incident with WATE 6 On Your Side. They said the accident occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Buffalo Road when the vehicle hit the bus on the side.

No students were injured; however, the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Anderson County Schools release students early on Wednesdays for staff development.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter