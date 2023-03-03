KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville NOAA radio transmitter, which sends weather alerts to NOAA radios, is down, the National Weather Service has released. With a severe storm expected to move through East Tennessee Friday, here is what you need to know.

The National Weather Service shared that the transmitter was down around 10 a.m. Friday. WATE Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explained that weather alerts will still be issued, they just won’t be coming through the Knoxville NOAA weather radio. The National Weather Service told WATE around 11:45 a.m. that the transmitter was working sporadically, so while warnings may go through sometimes, it may not work every time there is a warning.

With the threat for strong winds and storms that could cause power outages, the WATE Storm Team reminds everyone to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. Should power outages interrupt broadcast coverage during severe storms, the WATE Weather App will still send notifications of weather alerts and warnings.

Alerts can also be received by telling your smart devices to turn on weather alerts and by tuning into WATE 6 On Your Side. It should also be noted that Tornado Warnings are considered WEA warnings that can be sent to smart phones if they are turned on in the phone’s settings.

The National Weather Service said technicians have been notified and are working on the issue, and while alerts w ill still be issued, NWS says those in areas of the following counties may not receive alerts on NOAA radios:

Anderson

Blount

Campbell

Claiborne

Cocke

Grainger

Hamblen

Jefferson

Knox

Loudon

Monroe

Morgan

Roane

Scott

Sevier

and Union