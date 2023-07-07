NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE)- Only a select few were given a rare chance to have a public tour of Norris Dam.

The tours are part of the Tennessee Valley Authority‘s 90th Anniversary. On Friday, the first group got to go inside the dam after years of no tours being allowed for the general public.

Thousands of people applied to tour Norris Damn but only a select few were able to come through the doors and see how the Dam runs.

Plant Manager Erik Bodiscomassink stated, “We started I think in 2018, 2019, we started the ‘Built for the People’ tours and then Covid hit and we had to stop. We realized how important it was because like we said, the general public doesn’t get to see what we do and it’s good public relations for them to see what TVA does.”

Norris Dam was the first dam built by the Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction started in 1933 and finished in 1936. Since then, the dam has been generating power for the Tennessee Valley.

Kevin Gordon was one of 35 people selected for the first tour of the season.

Gordon said, “We live on Norris Lake and we’ve been to Hoover Dam and some other places. My son lives in Las Vegas and we’ve toured that and we thought it would be neat to tour this. This is a very unique opportunity because it’s the first time in years that they’ve offered tours.”

“We’ve seen the highs and lows of the lake and all the different trivial things go on with the dam and how it affects the lake,” he added.

Visitors were able to see the generating units that power the dam, the control room, and go inside the walls of the dam. They also learned about the history and how the dam was truly built for the people.

Bodiscomassink stated, “People don’t realize that we actually turn off our generators, turn off our money makers to let people have fun on the river systems and on the lakes. You know people don’t realize that and when I say that it really opens their minds and opens their eyes.”

Kevin Gordon said that now he feels like he knows the lake he lives on a little better.

“This is really unique to get to see one this age that’s still operating the way it is.”

All other tours of the dam this summer have been limited to 20 people who have already been selected at random from their registration process that happened last month.