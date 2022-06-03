KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house along Kincaid Avenue has been deemed a total loss after an overnight fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. While the house was reportedly vacant, the homeowner told investigators there had been recent issues of people illegally entering it.

KFD units responded to a report of the house fire in the 3800 block of Kincaid Avenue after Knox County E-911 got a call about it at 11:55 p.m. Thursday. The caller advised that they could see flames coming through the roof of the house.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

The first engine company to arrive at the scene reported heavy fire through the roof upon arrival, and KFD firefighters worked the fire and were able to bring it under control by 12:12 a.m. Friday. The fire was out by 12:30 a.m.

KFD spokesman Mark Wilbanks said in a news release the house was vacant at the time of the fire; however, the homeowner reported that people had been illegally entering the structure in recent days. There was also no power or other utilities connected to the building. Wilbanks said the structure is a total loss.

Knoxville Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. As for reported injuries, Wilbanks said one KFD firefighter reported a minor injury and was evaluated on the scene and released.