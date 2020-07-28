Oak Ridge assisted living facility resident dies, several others test positive for COVID-19

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — One resident has died while 16 others and two staffers at The Groves at Oak Ridge have tested positive for COVID-19.

Navion Senior Solutions, the assisted living facility’s parent company, said Tuesday six residents are hospitalized but all are stable, and 10 other residents are in self-quarantine and have not exhibited any symptoms. One associate staff member has recovered while another remains in quarantine.

Officials say they have retested the entire community.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to their loved ones. Privacy rules prevent us from discussing the identity of anyone impacted,” Vice President of Operations Patricia McCulloh said.

Navion Senior Solutions began testing residents at the beginning of June.

“As part of a statewide initiative, we started testing residents and staff for COVID-19 at the beginning of June. While those initial tests all came back negative, in recent weeks, 17 residents and two of our associates have tested positive. We have reported each of those cases to the state health department and kept our community informed throughout. “From the beginning of this pandemic, we have taken all necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, adhering to all recommended best practices and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the state of Tennessee. “Staff use personal protective equipment to provide care to our residents. We increased monitoring of residents and staff and implemented regular screenings for anyone who enters our facilities, including all of our associates. In response to the positive tests, we have asked residents to shelter in place and wear a mask anytime they need to leave their apartment or if a staff member needs to enter. We also commissioned a third-party vendor specifically trained in cleaning and disinfecting for COVID-19 to perform a thorough deep clean of our community. “We are grateful to the hard work and devotion of our dedicated team. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of everyone at our community.

Thank you.” Patricia McCulloh

Vice President of Operations

Navion Senior Solutions

