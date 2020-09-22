Oak Ridge City Council authorizes environmental assessment for proposed airport

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday night, the City of Oak Ridge passed an agreement to conduct an environmental assessment for the proposed Oak Ridge General Aviation Airport.
The agreement is with PDC Consultants out of Franklin, Tenn., and the city council said the amount spent is not to exceed $380,740.
No timeline yet on the completion of the proposed airport.
