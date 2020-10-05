Oak Ridge launches text message sign-up for community notification system

Oak Ridge residents can now sign up for emergency alerts via text

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you live in Oak Ridge, the city has launched a new way to register for the CodeRED Community Notification System; a system that is utilized by the city to send out notifications during events of an emergency, severe weather, etc.

You can now register for the system by texting “OAKRIDGE” to 99411.

This change comes as the city recognizes that many residents no longer use home phones, and rely heavily on their cell phones for communication.

The CodeRED system also allows people to log in and register their e-mail address and cell phone in order to get alerts while at work and/or at home.

Something to note, if someone works in the city but lives outside city limits, they can register their cell phone under their business address and receive notifications while at work.

