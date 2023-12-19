OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — As artificial intelligence technology continues to grow, so do concerns about its capabilities. Recently, the Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced its support for an executive order signed by President Biden in October.

The order outlines how the U.S. will promote the safe usage of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and establishes requirements for how it’s used, by businesses, universities, federal institutions and others.

In September, ORNL announced the launch of its Center for Artificial Intelligence Security Research (CAISER). Research Lead Amir Sadovnik said the executive order aligns with their goals at the center.

“We want to try to figure out what type of risks and threats this brings up, and the new executive order is really kind of saying that that’s what we should be doing,” he said.

Being on the same page as the federal government has motivated Sadovnik and his team to continue diving into their research.

“It does feel good that, in some ways, our concerns have been affirmed by the president, to say, ‘yes, what you have been working on for the past few years is actually a top priority for the government and you should keep pushing in that direction,'” he said.

According to Sadovnik, AI presents two threats that are unique to this type of technology.

“One is the threats to AI-based systems, so if you imagine, for example, an AI system that tries to do face recognition, there are ways you can fool this AI system,” he explained.

The potential for misuse is another risk, which has come with accessibility to AI.

“People can use that to generate, for example, misinformation, fake news, and all kinds of other stuff, we’ve already seen that,” he said.

The president’s acknowledgment also brings more attention to the topic, which Sadovnik said is crucial.

“It raises a lot of interest from the public, which I think is important because it’s important for the public to understand that these things are going to affect them as well,” he said.

Privacy is another concern outlined in both the executive order and the CAISER team’s goals.