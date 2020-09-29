Oak Ridge Police, FBI investigating bank robbery on South Illinois Avenue; suspect at large

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Police Department, along with the FBI are on the scene of a bank robbery at Enrichment Federal Credit Union and no arrest has yet been made.

ORPD says that just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a bank robbery at the credit union on South Illinois Avenue.

When investigators arrived, they learned the suspect handed a note to tellers demanding money; the suspect did not use a weapon to threaten the tellers.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money; he is described as a white male, in his 30s with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey/white hate, black facemask, and gray hooded sweatshirt.

Law enforcement is still on the scene investigating, no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

