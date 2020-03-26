Oak Ridge Police investigating newborn body found near Melton Lake Greenway

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police are investigating after a newborn child’s body was found along the Melton Lake Greenway on Thursday.

A call before came into the Oak Ridge Police Department reporting a body found north of the Edgemoor Road bridge near the bank of Milton Hill Lake. The popular stretch of greenway runs from the city limits to the bridge near the TVA Bull Run Fossil Plant.

ORPD arrived just before 1 p.m. Oak Ridge Fire Department, Anderson County EMS and the medical examiner’s office also responded to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD a 865-425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

