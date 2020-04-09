Oak Ridge police offers reward for information on discarded newborn, ‘Baby Wyatt’

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge police are offering a reward for information leading to the identity of the discarded newborn found along the Melton Lake Greenway two weeks ago, whom they have named “Baby Wyatt.”

ORPD is offering a $500 reward and Chief Smith has matched that amount, so the reward is now $1,000, according to police.

Baby Wyatt’s body was found wrapped in a piece of clothing on Thursday, March 26. The newborn still had his umbilical cord attached.

ORPD officials said Thursday, April 9 that due to COVID-19, investigators haven’t been able to get any lab work or DNA testing returned; therefore, the Medical Examiner’s office has not yet been able determine Baby Wyatt’s ethnicity or “anything else testing would show.”

The agency is imploring anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-4399, on Facebook, or on Twitter: @OakRidgePolice, or at the Oak Ridge Police Department website: http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home.

Information can be given anonymously.

