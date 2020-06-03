Oak Ridge Police responds to fatal crash on State Highway 95

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Police Department reports they were working a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 95.

ORPD says that they, along with other first responders, responded to a crash with injuries on State Hwy 95 just south of Bethel Valley Road.

When crews arrived they determined that a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The passenger, a 39-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

ORPD says the driver was transported to Methodist Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway is expected to open soon.

