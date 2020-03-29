Oak Ridge police warn public to be alert if asked for personal, financial information in order to receive a stimulus check

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Oak Ridge Police reminding everyone to not give out your PayPal information, Social Security number, bank account number or anything else if someone is claiming that any of that information is essential to sign you up for a stimulus check relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is not, it is a scam.

“It’s time to warn once again that we need to practice some social distancing from the scammers.” Oak Ridge Police

They say the FBI, state attorney general, and other agencies are alerting Americans that phone calls, texts or emails asking for your personal or financial information to get a stimulus check from the federal government are not legit.